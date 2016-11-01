(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 1 When plumber Gary Pusey pleaded
guilty in May to insider trading, it was a victory not just for
New York prosecutors but for a little-known squad inside the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that uses data analysis
to spot unusual trading patterns.
Formed in 2010, the Analysis and Detection Center of the
SEC's Market Abuse Unit culls through billions of rows of
trading data going back 15 years to identify individuals who
have made repeated, well-timed trades ahead of corporate news.
The new strategy is starting to show results, enabling the
SEC to launch nine insider trading cases, around 7 percent of
cases the agency brought since 2014 against people who trade on
confidential corporate information.
It signals a shift in how the agency initiates insider
trading probes, which more often are launched based on referrals
from Wall Street's self-regulator Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, or an informant's tip.
"It's essentially the new frontier," said Andrew Ceresney,
the SEC's enforcement director. "We have tremendous amounts of
data available to use, and we've been developing tools to take
advantage of that."
That data was key to spotting trades by Pusey ahead of at
least 10 deals from 2014 to 2015 involving Barclays Plc
, where his friend Steven McClatchey worked.
The SEC has also used data mining in a high-profile probe of
traders who it says made more than $100 million using
information obtained by Ukrainian hackers.
Others charged include former employees of law firm Wilson
Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and investment bank Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.. In August, former Perella Weinberg Partners
banker Sean Stewart was convicted in a case credited to the SEC
unit. He denies wrongdoing and is expected to appeal.
10 BILLION ROWS OF TRADING DATA
The cases have come at a time when other U.S. and European
regulators have increasingly looked to find ways to take
advantage Big Data in order to strengthen their enforcement
operations and market surveillance.
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority has in
recent years taken steps to develop technology to analyze large
amounts of data to pursue market abuse cases.
For the SEC, the six-year data-push has had the benefit of
giving it some extra autonomy in pursuing insider trading probes
beyond the inquiries and referrals that self-regulatory
organizations like FINRA produce for the agency.
"Why wait to do a referral when you could do it
proactively?" said Daniel Hawke, a former chief of the SEC's
Market Abuse Unit now at the law firm Arnold & Porter.
The SEC does not have a direct feed of the markets' trading
data. Instead, it mines 10 billion rows of "blue sheet" data of
trades executed by brokerages that the agency gathered in
various investigations.
Analysts use a home-grown program called Artemis to analyze
patterns and relationships among multiple traders.
Joseph Sansone, a co-chief of the Market Abuse Unit, said
the SEC in particular mines data to identify individuals who
repeatedly buy stock ahead of mergers, enabling the agency to
focus on repeat offenders.
"The ability to see pattern of multiple trades over a matter
of months or years gives us confidence to invest resources into
investigations," he said.
The SEC also uses software from privately-held Palantir
Technologies, which identifies links between individuals and
entities by connecting pieces of information from multiple data
sources. In 2015, the agency awarded a $90 million, five-year
contract to Palantir.
PLUMBER'S SCHEME
In Pusey's case, the SEC said that the data unit "detected
an illicit pattern of trading" by the plumber, who successfully
traded ahead of mergers involving companies that included
Entropic Communications Inc and CVS Health Corp.
In all of the deals, the target or acquirer were represented
by Barclays. The SEC referred the case to federal prosecutors in
Manhattan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In December 2015, Pusey, 47, began actively cooperating with
them, providing "detailed information" about his source,
according to court papers.
In May, the FBI arrested that source, McClatchey, a close
friend of Pusey's who worked as a director at Barclays.
McClatchey, 58, pleaded guilty in July to tipping Pusey in
exchange for money. He agreed to not appeal any sentence of five
years in prison or less and to forfeit $76,000.
Both men are set to be sentenced later this year. Lawyers
for the defendants did not respond to requests for comment.
To be sure, even with data mining, traditional investigative
techniques like enlisting cooperators and issuing subpoenas for
documents remain key to building out a case. The SEC has in the
past acknowledged that it faces a challenge to keep up with
technological advances in the securities markets it regulates,
where spending by a number financial firms can surpass the
agency's own expenditures.
And despite its early success, the SEC's ability to launch
cases by data mining is also limited because it collects trading
information on an ad-hoc basis.
That is expected to change.
In April, the SEC released a plan to establish a database
that stores every trade order, execution and cancellation. Known
as a "consolidated audit trail," it is a central repository that
is expected to begin getting data from stock exchanges and FINRA
by late 2017.
Thomas Sporkin, a former senior SEC official with the law
firm BuckleySandler, said that new database could significantly
advance the SEC's ability to track suspicious trading.
"Doing surveillance for insider trading today -- it's like
we're in the early days of the automobile," he said. "What the
consolidated audit trail will provide is the future. It's the
flying car."
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Huw Jones;
Editing by Noeleen Walder and Edward Tobin)