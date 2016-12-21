BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
NEW YORK Dec 21 The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog has opened a criminal probe of an FBI agent's leaks to journalists about an insider trading probe involving a Las Vegas sports gambler and professional golfer Phil Mickelson, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Joan Loughnane, chief counsel for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, disclosed the probe by the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General during a court hearing on the insider trading case against gambler William "Billy" Walters. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
May 15 Brighthouse Financial, the consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife, Inc, on Monday unveiled its first new product, a deferred annuity whose performance is tied to one of three investment indexes.