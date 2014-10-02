NEW YORK Oct 2 A former executive of Foundry Networks Inc was found guilty on Thursday of leaking inside information about the data-equipment maker that enabled a San Francisco hedge fund to earn millions of dollars.

David Riley, Foundry's former chief information officer, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan of two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, after a trial that lasted more than three weeks. A mistrial was declared on a fourth count on which jurors were deadlocked.

The verdict brought to 83 the number of people who have been convicted at trial or pleaded guilty since October 2009 amid a years-long campaign against insider trading by the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

It marked a rebound for Bharara's office, after its winning streak in insider-trading trials was broken in July with the acquittal of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger brother of convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.

Riley, 48, had been charged in 2013 along with Matthew Teeple, a former analyst from hedge fund Artis Capital Management. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)