By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 16 Two former New York
stockbrokers must pay $1.9 million after a U.S. jury found them
liable for having engaged in insider trading based on
confidential tips about an IBM Corp acquisition, a
federal judge ruled on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ordered ex-Euro
Pacific Capital Inc brokers Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant to
pay $546,459 and $1.36 million, respectively, following a trial
in a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rakoff ruled that a civil penalty was appropriate given the
jury's verdict in February. He rejected arguments by Durant that
he should be forced to pay only $53,000, saying to accept his
arguments would grant him "a significant undeserved windfall."
But Rakoff declined to adopt even steeper penalties sought
by the SEC, which asked to have Payton pay $1.03 million and
Durant pay $2.57 million, citing their "challenging financial
circumstances."
Both men are now expected to challenge their liability on
appeal amid ongoing litigation over what constitutes insider
trading, an issue the U.S. Supreme Court in January said it
would review.
Matthew Fishbein, Payton's lawyer, said, "There is every
reason to believe that the SEC failed to prove the elements of
its claim." Scott Morvillo, Durant's lawyer, said he was
"confident that Mr. Durant will be vindicated on appeal."
An SEC spokesman declined to comment.
The SEC alleged that in 2009, an attorney at IBM Corp's
law firm told his friend, Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Plc analyst Trent Martin, that he was working on IBM's
$1.2 billion acquisition of SPSS Inc.
While the lawyer expected Martin not to tell anyone, Martin
bought SPSS stock and told his roommate, Thomas Conradt, a Euro
Pacific employee, the SEC said.
Conradt then told four Euro Pacific colleagues, including
Payton and Durant, who made hundreds of thousands of dollars
trading before the deal's announcement, the SEC said.
Federal prosecutors initially brought criminal charges over
the case against five people, four of whom including Payton but
not Durant pleaded guilty.
But after a December 2014 appellate ruling limited the scope
of U.S. insider trading laws, a federal judge threw out the
guilty pleas and prosecutors dropped the case. The SEC, facing a
lower burden of proof, chose to move forward in its case.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Payton et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-04644.
