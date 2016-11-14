Nov 14 A former executive at pharmaceutical company InterMune Inc and a British restaurant owner were found liable on Monday on charges by the top U.S. securities regulator that they engaged in a $1 million insider trading scheme.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a federal jury in San Francisco found Sasan Sabrdaran, InterMune's former director of drug safety risk management, and Farhang Afsarpour, a friend in England, liable for insider trading. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)