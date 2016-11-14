(Adds comments from defense lawyers)
By Nate Raymond
Nov 14 A former executive at pharmaceutical
company InterMune Inc and a British restaurant owner were found
liable on Monday on U.S. civil charges that they engaged in a $1
million insider trading scheme.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a federal
jury in San Francisco found Sasan Sabrdaran, InterMune's former
director of drug safety risk management, and Farhang Afsarpour,
a British friend, liable for insider trading.
The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has gone
2-1/2 years without a trial defeat in federal court after
suffering a series of losses in insider trading cases.
"This jury verdict reaffirms our commitment to aggressively
root out and prosecute insider trading schemes in order to
protect the integrity of our markets," Andrew Ceresney, the
SEC's enforcement director, said in a statement.
Both defendants denied wrongdoing. Mark Fickes, Sabrdaran's
lawyer, and Christopher Cooke, Afsarpour's lawyer, said they
were disappointed by the verdict.
Fickes said he may appeal after a federal judge determines
what penalties should be imposed. He cited "thorny legal issues"
in the case, including some that may turn on how the U.S.
Supreme Court rules in another insider tradig case.
The SEC sued Sabrdaran and Afsarpour in November 2014, two
months after Roche Holding AG said it had agreed to buy
Brisbane, California-based InterMune for $8.3 billion.
The SEC said that Sabrdaran in 2010 was part of a group of
InterMune employees tasked with shepherding its application
before a European Union regulator to market a drug called
Esbriet, which aimed at treating a fatal lung disease.
The SEC said Sabrdaran tipped Afsarpour to inside
information about the drug's progress in the regulatory process,
allowing him to buy InterMune stock and spread bets. It said he
also collected money from friends to trade on their behalf.
In December 2010, InterMune said the European Medicines
Agency advisory subcommittee assessing the application had
recommended Esbriet for approval, causing InterMune's stock
price to soar, the SEC said.
Afsarpour, who lives in Manchester, England, and owns a
number of restaurants, and two of his friends made nearly $1.08
million trading ahead of that announcement, the SEC said.
Sabrdaran denied tipping Afsarpour, who said he had been
placing bets on InterMune for several months after analyzing its
public statements and believing the company was likely to get EU
approval for Esbriet.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Sabrdaran
et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
14-cv-4825.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney
and Dan Grebler)