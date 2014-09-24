(Adds statement from Lippert/Heilshorn founder)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 24 A former executive at a New
York investor relations firm, whose barefoot dash from news
photographers last month caught the attention of Comedy
Central's The Daily Show, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to insider
trading.
Michael Lucarelli, the former director of market
intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, pleaded guilty
in Manhattan federal court to one count of securities fraud on
his 52nd birthday. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his
sentencing in January, though he's likely to receive a shorter
term.
Prosecutors said he used nonpublic information gleaned from
LHA documents to trade in companies that were clients of the
firm, earning nearly $1 million in illicit profit from 2013 to
2014.
In August, following his arrest and initial court
appearance, Lucarelli fled photographers in a sleeveless
undershirt, leaving his sandals behind in his haste. His all-out
sprint was captured by CNBC and the video clip was featured on
an episode of The Daily Show.
He wore a suit and dress shoes on Wednesday and did not
flinch when photographers approached him outside.
Lucarelli told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman he used
drafts of press releases he obtained through LHA to buy shares
in certain companies, selling his stock after the announcements
were made public.
Federal agents approached LHA in July and asked the firm not
to fire Lucarelli so the investigation could proceed, Keith
Lippert, a founder of the firm, told Reuters last month.
Investigators found a draft press release from TREX Co Inc
in Lucarelli's office, according to the initial
criminal complaint. They left the document there to avoid
alerting him.
During the following week, one of Lucarelli's brokerage
accounts bought more than 37,000 shares of TREX, according to
the complaint. The stock was sold on Aug. 4, the date the press
release was made public.
Lucarelli said his behavior was influenced in part by his
use of medication for a chronic disease as well as anger at LHA
for what he said was a failure to pay him what he was owed.
"None of this excuses my gambling addiction to day trading,"
Lucarelli said, crying.
In an email, Lippert said, "Given that he conducted his
criminal acts for more than a year, he had plenty of time to
quit. I guess he made the wrong choice."
Along with the TREX transaction, Lucarelli admitted trading
illegally in FAB Universal Corp, PhotoMedex Inc
, Pacific Ethanol Inc, Dot Hill Systems Corp
, Lifetime Brands Inc and LCA-Vision Inc. He
also agreed to forfeit at least $955,000 to the government.
Lucarelli still faces a parallel civil lawsuit brought by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The case is the latest in a series of insider trading cases
brought by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office
has convicted more than 80 individuals since October 2009.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Tom
Brown)