By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 19 A former Perella Weinberg
Partners investment banker on Tuesday lost his bid to dismiss
criminal charges he illegally tipped his father to trade ahead
of healthcare mergers on the grounds that insider trading laws
are unconstitutionally vague.
Sean Stewart, who also worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, had
argued that a major appellate decision in 2014 that limited the
ability of prosecutors to pursue insider trading had made the
law so uncertain as to be unconstitutional.
But U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said
the statute under which Stewart was charged had withstood
constitutional challenges before, and rulings that limited what
constitute a fraud would not change that.
"Stewart's arguments are overblown, unfounded and
unavailing," she wrote.
Stewart's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.
The ruling came hours after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to
take up a case out of California that could resolve what
prosecutors need to prove to secure insider trading
convictions.
The question has in particular dogged federal prosecutors
under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office had
suffered a series of setbacks in its crackdown down on insider
trading following a December 2014 appellate ruling.
Of the 96 people charged under Bharara's watch for insider
trading since 2009, 14 have escaped charges thanks to that
decision, which held that prosecutors must prove that a trader
knew a tip's source received something in exchange.
The court, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, also narrowly defined
what constituted a benefit to the tipper by saying it could not
be just a friendship but had to be of "some consequence."
The case against Stewart, announced in March, was one of the
first criminal insider trading prosecutions pursued by Bharara's
office after that ruling.
Prosecutors said Sean Stewart, 34, routinely tipped his
father, Robert Stewart, about mergers underway at Perella and
JPMorgan, where he worked until 2011.
The mergers the indictment cites include Linde AG's
purchase of Lincare Holdings Inc in 2012 and Becton,
Dickinson & Co's deal for CareFusion Corp in 2014.
Authorities said Robert Stewart, an accountant, traded on
the tips and, after a regulatory inquiry, arranged to have a
business associate, Richard Cunniffe, make trades for a cut of
the $1.16 million in profits.
Both Robert Stewart and Cunniffe, an investment banker at
Chatsworth Securities LLC, have pleaded guilty.
The case is U.S. v. Cunniffe, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-287.
