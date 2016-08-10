NEW YORK Aug 10 A Long Island investment
adviser and a former partner at a major law firm have been
indicted on charges that they engaged in insider trading ahead
of Pfizer Inc's acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals Inc
in 2010, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Tibor Klein, who owned advisory firm Klein Financial
Services, and Robert Schulman, a Washington, D.C., patent lawyer
who at the time was with the law firm Hunton & Williams, were
charged in an indictment filed in Central Islip, New York.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)