By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, June 26
A former McKinsey & Co partner
whose testimony helped convict Raj Rajaratnam for insider
trading returned to court on Thursday to testify against the
Galleon Group founder's younger brother, Rengan Rajaratnam.
Anil Kumar, once a top partner at the elite consulting firm,
told jurors in New York federal court that for years he leaked
information to Raj Rajaratnam about his client Advanced Micro
Devices Inc, including a 2008 deal involving an Abu
Dhabi fund.
"I had no business talking to him about AMD," Kumar said.
The testimony marked the second time this week jurors heard
directly from someone who prosecutors say provided confidential
information to the one-time hedge fund billionaire, who in turn
allegedly gave it to Rengan Rajaratnam.
Prosecutors accuse Rengan Rajaratnam, 43, of conspiring with
his brother to trade on illegal tips about AMD and Clearwire
Corp in 2008. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of
conspiracy and securities fraud.
The AMD tip came after McKinsey was hired to advise the chip
maker on spinning off its manufacturing business into a new
entity. As part of the deal, later announced in October 2008, an
Abu Dhabi state-owned company agreed to invest in both AMD and
the new entity.
In an Aug. 15, 2008, recorded phone call played in court,
Kumar told Raj Rajaratnam that "they've shaken hands" on a deal
involving an investment of $6 billion to $8 billion.
About three hours later, Rengan Rajaratnam called his older
brother, who told him "that AMD had a handshake with the ... the
Arabs," according to another recording played in court.
"The Arabs to put $6 billion. I'm buying some, I bought, I
am buying two fifty for you, OK?" Raj Rajaratnam said.
"All right, thanks a lot, man, I appreciate it," Rengan
Rajaratnam said.
Kumar, 55, said he had known Raj Rajaratnam, 57, since the
1980s but did not begin giving him confidential information
until 2004.
Rajaratnam paid him nearly $2 million over several years,
Kumar said, sending funds to a Swiss bank account not in Kumar's
name that would then be wired back into a Galleon account in the
name of Kumar's housekeeper.
While Kumar said Rajaratnam hired him to provide advice, he
began providing confidential information.
"I thought I was on the right side of a gray line, and I
crossed that line," Kumar said.
Kumar was fired from McKinsey soon after the FBI arrested
him, Raj Rajaratnam and others in October 2009 in connection
with the scheme.
He pleaded guilty in January 2010 to conspiracy and
securities fraud. He was sentenced to two years of probation in
2012, after testifying in the insider trading trials of Raj
Rajaratnam and Rajat Gupta, who once headed McKinsey.
Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison term after being
convicted in 2011. Gupta, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member accused of leaking information to the
Galleon founder, was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to two
years in prison.
The case is U.S. v. Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-00211.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York and Steve Orlofsky)