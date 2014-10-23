NEW YORK Oct 23 Rengan Rajaratnam, who was
cleared of criminal insider trading charges following the
conviction of his older brother, Galleon Group founder Raj
Rajaratnam, has agreed to pay more than $841,000 to resolve
civil claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The settlement was filed on Thursday by the SEC in New York
federal court, three months after a federal jury in Manhattan
acquitted Rengan Rajaratnam of conspiring to engage in insider
trading, a rare defeat for U.S. prosecutors.
Under the agreement with the SEC, Rajaratnam would pay the
$841,243 in four equal payments and will neither admit nor deny
wrongdoing. The deal must be approved by U.S. District Judge
John Koeltl in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)