(Updates with comment from defense lawyer, further details of
lawsuit)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 23 Rengan Rajaratnam, who was
cleared of criminal insider trading charges following the
conviction of his older brother, Galleon Group founder Raj
Rajaratnam, has agreed to pay more than $841,000 to resolve
civil claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The settlement was filed on Thursday by the SEC in New York
federal court, three months after a federal jury in Manhattan
acquitted Rengan Rajaratnam of conspiring to engage in insider
trading, a rare defeat for U.S. prosecutors.
Under the agreement with the SEC, Rajaratnam will pay the
$841,243 in four equal payments and will neither admit nor deny
wrongdoing. The deal must be approved by U.S. District Judge
John Koeltl in Manhattan.
As part of the agreement, Rajaratnam, 43, also agreed to be
barred from the securities industry, the SEC said.
"The settlement ensures he's out of the industry and paying
a serious price for breaking the law," Andrew Ceresney, the
SEC's enforcement director, said in a statement.
Daniel Gitner, a lawyer for Rajaratnam, emphasized in a
statement that his client had been found not guilty in the
criminal trial and the settlement did not include an admission
of wrongdoing.
"Rengan is moving on to the next phase of his life," Gitner
said.
The SEC and Rajaratnam disclosed settlement talks in July,
days after a jury acquitted the onetime portfolio manager at his
brother's Galleon hedge fund of conspiring to engage in insider
trading.
Prosecutors had accused Rengan Rajaratnam of participating
in an insider trading scheme with his brother involving
technology companies Clearwire Corp and Advanced Micro Devices
Inc in 2008.
The SEC lawsuit included some of the same allegations but
also contended Rengan Rajaratnam engaged in a broader scheme
from 2006 to 2008 involving additional stocks and trading during
his time at Sedna Capital Management, a fund he founded.
Those other stocks included Polycom Inc, Hilton
Hotels Corp and Akamai Technologies Inc, the SEC said.
The trading resulted in more than $3 million in illicit gains,
the SEC said in the lawsuit, which was filed in March 2013 on
the day Rajaratnam was also indicted.
Rajaratnam's acquittal in the criminal case represented the
first loss in more than 80 insider trading cases brought by
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara since 2009 as part of a
major crackdown.
Raj Rajaratnam, 57, is serving an 11-year prison sentence
after being found guilty at trial in 2011 of engaging in an
insider trading scheme that resulted in $63.8 million in illicit
profit.
The case is SEC v. Rajarengan Rajaratnam, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 13-cv-1894.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler
and David Gregorio)