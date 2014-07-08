NEW YORK, July 8 Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger
brother of convicted Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, was
cleared on Tuesday of conspiring with him to engage in insider
trading while at the hedge fund, in a setback for U.S.
prosecutors.
A federal jury in New York found Rengan Rajaratnam, a former
portfolio manager at Galleon, not guilty of the one conspiracy
count he faced following the mid-trial dismissal by a judge of
two more serious fraud charges.
The verdict came more than three years after jurors in the
same courthouse convicted Raj Rajaratnam, 57, for engaging in
insider trading in a scheme that resulted in $63.8 million in
illicit profit, earning him an 11-year prison sentence.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Nick
Zieminski)