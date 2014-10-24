NEW YORK Oct 24 A former portfolio manager who
became a key cooperator in a broad U.S. government crackdown on
insider trading avoided prison on Friday at her sentencing in
New York federal court.
Reema Shah, 42, provided "prompt, substantial and truthful"
evidence to government investigators, U.S. District Judge John
Koeltl said in imposing two years of probation and a $500,000
fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Naftalis said Shah offered
"remarkable cooperation" that helped lead to the convictions of
several individuals and entities, including SAC Capital
Advisors, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Steven A. Cohen
that pleaded guilty last year to fraud charges.
Her cooperation included secretly recording more than 700
phone calls and wearing a wire while meeting with suspects in a
wide-ranging insider trading probe overseen by the FBI and
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, prosecutors said.
Shah worked at J&W Seligman & Co, which Ameriprise Financial
Inc acquired in 2008.
Prosecutors said Shah received tips about Yahoo from Robert
Kwok, a former senior director of business management at the
company, who was sentenced in 2012 to two years of probation in
connection with the scheme.
She began cooperating with investigators weeks after federal
agents approached her in 2009, prosecutors said in court papers.
Her recorded conversations with more than 80 individuals
helped prosecutors from Bharara's office as they pursued an
investigation that has resulted in 83 insider trading
convictions since October 2009.
Prosecutors said Shah's evidence contributed to the
convictions of several people as well as SAC Capital, which
agreed to pay $1.8 million in criminal and civil settlements to
resolve investigations into insider trading by the hedge fund's
employees.
In addition to the fine, Shah must forfeit $11,750 to
prosecutors - equal to the profits prosecutors say she
personally made as a result of her criminal conduct - and
approximately $377,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to resolve parallel civil charges.
The case is U.S. v. Shah, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-00404.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)