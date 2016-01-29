Jan 28 A Boston-area real estate developer was
found guilty on Thursday of engaging in insider trading based on
a tip about a merger a bank executive passed him on cocktail
napkin over drinks at a country club.
Robert Bray, 78, was convicted by a federal jury in Boston
on one count of securities fraud for illegally trading on a tip
in 2010 that Eastern Bank Corp would buy Wainwright Bank & Trust
Co, netting him $300,000 in profits, prosecutors said.
Boston U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said the verdict
underscored a commitment to hold to account "those who would
pass on confidential corporate information on napkins at bars,
in whispered conversations on golf courses or in any other way."
Bray was acquitted on a separate conspiracy charge following
the three-day trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.
His lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.
Prosecutors said Bray, the owner of real estate development
company R&B Construction, was tipped about the merger by John
O'Neill, a former senior vice president at Boston-based Eastern
Bank.
The men were friends and members of Oakley Country Club in
Watertown, where Bray asked O'Neill in June 2010 for a stock
tip, prosecutors said.
O'Neill then wrote the name "Wainwright" on a napkin and
passed it to Bray, prosecutors said.
Bray subsequently called his broker to ask how he could buy
25,000 shares of the thinly traded Wainright, which he
acknowledged "kinda sounds crazy," prosecutors said.
He bought 31,000 Wainwright shares over the next two weeks
before its $163 million acquisition by Eastern Bank was
announced, prosecutors said.
O'Neill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities
fraud in December 2014.
The case is U.S. v. Bray, U.S. District Court, District of
Massachusetts, No. 14-10356.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)