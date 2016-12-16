NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. prosecutors said on Friday
that an FBI agent had confessed to being a "significant source"
of leaked information to journalists covering an insider trading
probe involving a famed Las Vegas sports gambler as well as
professional golfer Phil Mickelson.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who are pursuing the case
against gambler William "Billy" Walters, said in a letter filed
in Manhattan federal court that the agent had admitted to being
a source for The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office has referred
the matter to the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Inspector
General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported
the agent to its Office of Professional Responsibility, the
letter said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)