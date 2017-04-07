NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler
William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that
he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme
that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional
golfer Phil Mickelson.
Walters, who built a fortune as one of the most successful
sports bettors in the United States, was found guilty by a
federal jury in Manhattan on all 10 counts he faced, including
securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.
