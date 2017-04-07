(Adds comment from prosecutors, further background on case)
By Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler
William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of insider
trading charges in a scheme that prosecutors said enabled him to
make more than $40 million and involved a stock tip to star
professional golfer Phil Mickelson.
In their second day of deliberations, jurors found Walters,
70, guilty on all 10 counts he faced, including securities
fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy, following a three-week trial
in federal court in Manhattan.
"Today, Billy Walters lost his bet that he could cheat the
securities markets and get away with it scot-free," acting U.S.
Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement.
Walters, who built a fortune as one of the most successful
U.S. sports bettors, expressed disbelief to reporters after
hearing the six-man, six-woman jury's verdict.
"If I had made a bet I would have lost. I just did lose the
biggest bet of my life," Walters said. "Frankly I'm in total
shock."
Barry Berke, Walters' lawyer, said he would appeal. Walters
is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.
Walters was charged in May after a high-profile probe
focused on what prosecutors called his scheme to obtain
confidential tips about Dean Foods Co from its chairman,
Thomas Davis.
Prosecutors said that from 2008 to 2014, Walters generated
$32 million of profit and avoided $11 million of losses by
trading on inside information about Dean Foods from Davis.
Walters earned another $1 million trading on a tip about
Darden Restaurants Inc, operator of the Olive Garden
restaurant chain, they said.
Davis, who testified against Walters as part of a plea deal,
told jurors he passed tips ahead of Dean Foods' earnings reports
and a 2012 spinoff of part of its business, using "burner"
phones.
Prosecutors said Walters at one point made a recommendation
to Mickelson that the golfer, who at the time owed him a
gambling debt, buy Dean Foods stock.
Mickelson was not accused of wrongdoing and did not testify
at trial, but he reached an agreement with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission in 2016 to pay back $1.03 million the
regulator said he earned trading the dairy company's stock.
At trial, Berke argued Davis had lied to get a sweetheart
deal for himself. He contended Walters won big as a stock trader
the same way he did as a sports gambler - with diligent research
and keen instincts.
The case is U.S. v. Davis et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-cr-00338.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson in New York;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)