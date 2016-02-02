NEW YORK Feb 2 Former hedge fund manager Doug Whitman on Tuesday won a reprieve from serving the remainder of his two-year sentence for insider trading after several judges expressed skepticism that his 2012 conviction should be upheld.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in a brief order granted the Whitman Capital LLC founder bail, allowing him to be released from the Sacramento, California, halfway house where he was serving the remaining four months of his sentence.

The three-judge panel gave no explanation in its decision.

But it came after some judges on the panel during a hearing earlier on Tuesday suggested Whitman's conviction could no longer stand following a major appellate ruling that limited the scope of insider trading laws. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)