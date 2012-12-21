Dec 20 Instagram, the popular photo-sharing
service, has retreated from some of the controversial changes in
its terms of service that prompted a fierce backlash from users
earlier this week.
In a blog post, Instagram founder and CEO Kevin Systrom
apologized for a failure to "communicate our intentions
clearly." The terms of service changes pertaining to advertising
have been reversed, Systrom said, and restored to what they had
been before the changes announced on Monday.
"Going forward, rather than obtain permission from you to
introduce possible advertising products we have not yet
developed, we are going to take the time to complete our plans,
and then come back to our users and explain how we would like
for our advertising business to work," Systrom said.
Instagram, which allows people to add filters and effects to
photos and share them easily on the Internet, was acquired by
Facebook earlier this year for $715 million.
Some top users of Instagram, including National Geographic
magazine, said they would stop using the service after the new
rules were announced on Monday.
Internet experts said Instagram had been very aggressive in
asserting its rights to user information and inviting anyone who
did not agree to delete their accounts within a few weeks.
Systrom also stressed in the blog post that the company had
no intention of selling the photos that users post on the
service. Many users had read the new terms of service as an
indication that the company was reserving the right to do that.
Still, the updated terms, which go into effect on Jan. 19,
appear to retain some of the controversial provisions, including
the requirement that any disputes be subject to arbitration.