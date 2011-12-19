Dec 19 In just the last year alone, we've seen
epic snow, wind, fire and rain. There were a record 12 extreme
weather events in 2011 according to the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration, each causing at least $1 billion in
damages. With climate change rearing its ugly head, Mother
Nature may even become surlier. Depending upon where you live,
that means it may be more difficult to find affordable
insurance coverage.
I routinely shop this time of year for the best homeowner's
policy, and I've found that it's gotten more complicated than
ever. Several insurers have put in exemptions for certain kinds
of storm damage while others insure less by low-balling the
replacement cost of my house.
Since my policy is hovering around $1,000 a year - it's
climbed in recent years by $200 - I was hoping to find a better
deal. So I asked Robert Hunter, director of insurance for the
Consumer Federation of America, how I should vet homeowner's
policies.
The most fundamental question he says to ask is how much
coverage do you need? That's largely dependent upon where you
live, the value of your home and how much you want to pay. The
first rule of thumb is the higher the deductible, the lower the
premium. You'll need to replace your home and its contents and
need to be compensated for loss of use in case of catastrophic
damage.
Watch out for some sneaky anti-consumer language, though.
Hunter notes that several insurers have loaded policies
recently with "anti-concurrent causation clauses." Although it
sounds like a blow to the head, if you're hit with wind and
water damage at the same time, you're not covered for either,
so you have to avoid that kind of policy.
Other insurers will simply raise the deductible for
weather-related events such as wind and hail loss. Say you have
a $1,000 deductible for all potential losses. I've seen one
quote that raises the deductible to $1,500 for wind and hail in
the fine print, so that will effectively reduce your
coverage.
If you live in an area prone to floods, hurricanes and
tornadoes, you will at least want to have federal flood
insurance. To make coverage more affordable in the most
storm-prone areas, consider higher deductibles. You can buy it
You can buy it through an agent.
details.)
Make sure that when you're comparing policies that they are
similar. Generally, the standard policy form you should quote
is called ISO HO-3, Hunter advises.
Here are some key guidelines to follow:
- Look for policies with "guaranteed replacement cost."
Over time, the cost of rebuilding or replacing certain items
will rise, but your coverage might not track those expenses.
This clause will cover most everything.
It wouldn't hurt to ask a local builder or real estate
agent what it would cost to replace your home on a square-foot
basis. If you want to save some money on the premium, look for
"cash value" replacement, although it will pay you less due to
depreciation after a catastrophic event. Make sure to insure
your home for at least 80 percent of its replacement
value.
- Avoid companies that may not pay claims or give
homeowners a hard time about filing them. You can find
complaint reports filed with your state insurance commissioner
(). You can't judge a
company's service by its premium, though. Hunter said it's not
true that lower-priced companies provide poor service. "Many
low-priced companies provide good service."
- Liability insurance is important. This part of the policy
covers you in case someone falls and injures yourself on your
property, among other things. How much coverage you need
depends on how litigious your area is. An "umbrella" liability
clause would cover a number of events and starts at $300,000
worth of coverage. In most urban areas, $1 million worth of
coverage is a suggested starting point.
- Discounts are plentiful. Agents want most or all of your
business, so they will quote discounts for insuring your cars,
valuables and selling you life insurance. The life policy might
be a bad deal - you can probably get a better price online - so
just start with your home. Other discounts are offered for
being claim-free; having smoke detectors, alarms and fire
sprinkler systems; and having newer homes.
Keep in mind that getting a homeowner policy isn't like
shopping for a commodity item like tires. The lowest premium
may not give you the best insurance. And initial quotes are
subject to claims and credit checks, so your final premium may
be higher. Even if insurers have pulled out of your area, still
shop around by getting quotes from multiple carriers on sites
likeor
After reviewing six quotes for my home in the Chicago area,
I discovered that I was better off staying with my present
insurer. Keep in mind that recent claims may raise your
premiums, which was the case with my policy.
You have to decide what's most important and how much you
can cover in terms of out-of-pocket expenses. You never know
when the next storm is coming.
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.