(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's
Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he
brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old
software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which
bought his insurance gets premium discounts.
The scheme, devised by Beam Technologies Inc, is just one of
the latest uses of technology by insurers hungry for more
real-time information on their customers that they say lets them
assess risk more accurately and set rates accordingly.
In theory, everybody wins, as policyholders adopt better
habits and insurance companies save money on claims.
However, there are concerns that insurers will eventually
use the data they get to cherry-pick the best and most
profitable customers, while hiking rates or even denying
coverage to people who choose not to participate.
"It's not expected today, but in the near future it will be
used to penalize people," said Mitchell Wein at Novarica Inc,
who advises clients on insurance technology.
Insurers are still in the data collection stage, said Wein,
but he predicts that in about five years, tracking tools will
have a direct impact on pricing and coverage on a range of
policies.
Insurers recognize the dangers but consumers have nothing to
fear, according to Michael Barry, a spokesman for the Insurance
Information Institute, an industry-funded communications group.
"Insurance is such a heavily regulated industry that
insurers must justify, in actuarial terms, the reason for any
rate increase they're seeking in almost any line of business,"
he said.
Moreover, the insurance marketplace is competitive. "If any
insurer raises rates to the point where a consumer is
dissatisfied, the consumer can go elsewhere," he added.
TECH LEAP
Beam's technology follows auto insurers using devices in
cars to find out how far and how safely policyholders drive -
known as telematics - and life and health insurers giving
customers wearable devices such as Fitbit and Apple Watch to
keep track of their activity.
U.S. insurers and their customers have generally been slow
to adopt new monitoring techniques, which have been common in
auto insurance in South Africa, Italy, Brazil and Britain for
years.
But the world's biggest insurance market, with $1.3 trillion
in premiums in 2015 - more than a quarter of the global total -
is catching up.
Mayfield, Ohio-based Progressive Corp, an early
leader in the area, said its telematics-based 'Snapshot' auto
policy allows it to "attract, identify and reward good drivers
while also retaining those customers longer." Progressive has
more than 2 million Snapshot policies in force, about a fifth of
its total U.S. auto business.
About 30 percent of North American auto insurers now have
telematics programs, according to a survey last year by
insurance consultants Strategy Meets Action (SMA). That will
rise to 70 percent by 2020, SMA said.
In health insurance, health insurer Anthem Inc has
been working since 2013 with Fitbit Inc and Garmin Ltd
to offer premium discounts to eligible customers who
wear the devices and transmit information to the insurer.
In life insurance, John Hancock Financial started offering a
policy in 2015 that gives customers discounts on healthy
groceries when shopping at certain retailers and rewards for
hitting exercise targets as measured by a wearable device.
The program, designed in partnership with Vitality Group,
includes a free Fitbit or an Apple Watch for as little as $25 if
a customer hits their targets.
"We get to know you better than your doctor does," said
Brooks Tingle, head of insurance marketing for John Hancock,
owned by Canada's Manulife Financial Corp.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
Insurers generally do not disclose data on premiums or
profit on specific types of policies, so it is hard to tell what
effect such approaches have had on their bottom lines, or
whether riskier customers are being asked to pay more.
However, people in the industry agree that increased data
from technology means insurers can target more desirable
customers.
The benefit for insurers is "competitive advantage, pure and
simple," said Katie DeGraaf, a senior consultant at insurance
advisory firm Willis Towers Watson, in a recent report.
"Companies that have integrated granular telematics data into
rating plans are better positioned to attract and retain the
most profitable customers."
Much of the pioneering work in the area has taken place in
South Africa, which suffers chronic high crime and accident
rates.
Johannesburg-based financial services firm Discovery Ltd
, whose car insurance unit has been tracking customers'
driving and using the information in pricing since 2011, said it
has seen a 10 percent drop in accident claims since then.
Discovery's ratio of losses to premiums for drivers in the
tracking scheme is more than a quarter lower than those not
participating, the company said. Data has also upended a
longstanding rule of thumb in the insurance industry that
younger drivers are the riskiest.
"The whole beauty is that someone who might be seen to be a
bad risk can turn out to be a good risk," said Anton Ossip, CEO
of Discovery Insure, the company's auto insurer.
The new approach has "substantially improved the quality of
new business and our ability to attract and select high-quality
clients," Discovery Insure said in its latest financial report.
Still, Ossip is concerned about consumers who do not want to
use the telematics devices to relay data: "Generally, someone
who chooses not to use it is a worse risk," he said.
FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE
Insurers interviewed by Reuters said better data collection
allows them to underwrite risk better, and customers tend to
take better care of themselves when confronted with numbers.
They described participation in data-tracking programs as
voluntary, and said they are transparent about what information
they collect and confident about data security.
Some of that might be changing, however. Root Insurance Co,
a Columbus, Ohio-based startup, immediately uses the information
it gathers and only insures what it believes are good drivers.
Root's smartphone app tracks car movements for two weeks
before offering eligible customers a quote, according to CEO
Alexander Timm. An algorithm assesses risk using factors such as
tailgating, fast turns and texting.
Using data to segment risks in such a way is only set to
spread.
"Pricing will change," said Anand Rao, a principal at
consultancy PwC who focuses on analytics and uses of artificial
intelligence in business. "Not everyone will change their
behavior, which will start translating into different pricing
and different types of products."
Some industry-watchers worry that approach will
fundamentally change how the insurance business works. But for
now, consumers do not seem too concerned.
"There are a lot of pieces of information that companies are
tracking about you anyway," said Ozawa, referring to Facebook
Inc and other social media.
While Ozawa no longer works for the company that introduced
him to Beam, he expects the impact will be long-lasting. The
two-minute requirement has motivated his kids to do more than a
simple "swish-swish" when they brush, he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lauren LaCapra and
Bill Rigby)