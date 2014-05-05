(Adds police statement, paragraphs 6-8)
PHOENIX May 5 A chemical leak at Intel Corp's
manufacturing complex in Arizona has been contained and
two workers were taken to hospital for observation, a spokesman
for the chipmaker said on Monday.
During a tool installation in a basement at the sprawling
plant southeast of Phoenix a tube was severed, leading to a
spill of around 100 gallons (379 liters) of ammonium hydroxide,
said Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy.
Ten workers near the spill reported to the facility's
medical station and two of those people were sent to hospital
for observation, Mulloy said.
The spill was in a confined area and no chemicals have been
exposed to the public, he said.
"The leak has ended. It has been contained. Right now
they're making plans for the cleanup," Mulloy said.
Chandler police spokesman Seth Tyler said fire department
crews were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. local time
after a report that there was "an incident with multiple
injuries."
He said a construction crew working inside one of the
buildings accidentally cut into a pipe.
"During the construction process, a pipe was cut that feeds
ammonium into a room in the basement," he said. "The leak was
immediately isolated."
Last June, a gas leak at the plant sickened 43 people,
including 11 who were taken to a local hospital.
(Reporting by David Schwartz and Noel Randewich; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Andrew Hay and Bernard
Orr)