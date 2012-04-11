By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. movie studios, drug
manufacturers and other companies that depend heavily on
copyrights, patents and trademarks to protect their creative
works support 40 million jobs, or about 28 percent of the U.S.
workforce, a U.S. report said on Wednesday.
"Today we have a clearer picture than ever before just how
important IP (intellectual property) protection is to American
jobs," U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson said at an event to
unveil the first-of-its-kind government survey.
Nearly 35 percent of U.S. gross domestic product - or more
than $5 trillion - comes from 75 IP-intensive industries that
directly employ about 27 million people and support about 13
million other jobs in related industries, the report said.
IP-intensive industries also account for about $775 billion
worth of U.S. exports, or roughly 61 percent of total U.S. goods
exports, and pay wages that are 42 percent higher on average
than wages in other industries, the report said.
U.S. business and labor groups welcomed the study, which
they said bolstered the case for strong action at home and
abroad against piracy and counterfeiting of U.S. goods ranging
from music and movies to medicine and auto parts.
"In laboratories and studios and research hubs, and even in
home garages, entrepreneurs and innovators are hard at working
turning their ideas into real products," said Thomas Donohue,
president of the U.S Chamber of Commerce. But "innovation can't
create jobs without strong IP protection."
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO labor federation,
said digital piracy has caused "countless" job losses in the
heavily unionized media and arts sectors.
"China is only one of many countries that host websites
illegally trafficking in U.S. entertainment," Trumka said,
calling for new legislation to boost the U.S. government's
ability to go after "foreign rogue websites that steal U.S.
movies, TV shows and music."
The report found that "virtually every U.S. industry" relies
on intellectual property protections, either directly or
indirectly, Deputy Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank said.
"Clearly, making sure we adequately protect intellectual
property is vital to maintaining America's competitive edge and
driving our overall prosperity," Blank said.
U.S. IP jobs are clustered primarily in the West Coast, the
East Coast and in the upper central Midwest. The most
IP-intensive states are California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New
Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and
New Hampshire, the report said.