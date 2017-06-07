BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
WASHINGTON, June 7 Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Wednesday he urged Congress to make an expiring section of a foreign surveillance law permanent.
Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act should be reauthorized and made permanent to protect the United States and its allies from potential national security risks, Coats testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22