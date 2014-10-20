WASHINGTON Oct 20 A Senate committee and an
outspoken U.S. Congressman are seeking further information about
a deal under which a top National Security Agency official is
being permitted to work part-time for a private company run by
the spy agency's former director.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has requested a copy of an
"internal review" which NSA said last week it had opened into an
arrangement under which Patrick Dowd, the spy agency's chief
technical officer is being allowed up to 20 hours per week for
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, a congressional official said.
IronNet is a venture created by retired Gen. Keith
Alexander, who stepped down as NSA director in March.
Under the arrangement, which Reuters first reported on
Friday, IronNet, not NSA, will pay for the time Dowd spent
working for the firm. It could not be determined
whether Dowd has actually begun working for Alexander.
The arrangement, which current and former officials said was
approved by top NSA managers, has raised questions about the
blurring of lines between government and business.
The Senate intelligence panel will not decide whether
further action is necessary until after it has examined NSA's
internal review, said the congressional official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Rep. Alan Grayson, a Florida Democrat who serves on the
House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would "request an
investigation" of Dowd's deal with Alexander's firm.
Grayson accused the ex-NSA chief of being "promiscuous in
his unscrupulousness," and suggested that his company's
arrangement with Dowd was "an obvious violation of the standards
of ethical conduct for employees of the Executive Branch."
Asked about Grayson's comments, Alexander emailed that he
had no comment.
An NSA spokeswoman said the agency had no further comment.
