WASHINGTON, March 7 President Barack Obama's
nominee to head the U.S. Interior Department, Sally Jewell, on
Thursday pledged to provide the oil and gas industry with
"certainty" regarding development on public lands.
Jewell, testifying at the first congressional hearing on her
nomination, stressed the importance of both renewable energy and
traditional fossil fuel development.
"We owe it to the American people to make sure that
development takes place in a safe and responsible way," she told
the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
"We also need to provide industry with certainty and clarity
when it comes to development, so that they can make smart
investments to help power our economy," Jewell added.
Jewell, chief executive of outdoor gear and clothing
retailer REI and a former banker, also highlighted the time she
spent at the start of her career as a petroleum engineer with
Mobil Oil.
Her comments come as the Interior Department faces criticism
for not doing enough to promote oil and gas development on
public lands.
"You need to convince us that you will maintain balance in
the various missions and interests of the Department of
Interior," said Senator Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on
energy committee.
"We need you to affirm that public lands provide not just a
playground for recreational enthusiasts, but also paychecks for
countless energy producers, miners, loggers and ranchers,"
Murkowski added.
Interior is currently in the process of re-issuing draft
rules governing hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on government
lands. The energy industry has expressed concern that the rules
overlap state regulations and would unduly burden drillers.
In addition to overseeing energy development on public
lands, the department also regulates offshore drilling in the
Gulf and in the Arctic, among other responsibilities.
