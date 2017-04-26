By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, April 26
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump
will sign an executive order on Wednesday to identify national
monuments that can be rescinded or resized - part of a push to
open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other
development.
The move comes as Trump seeks to reverse a slew of
environmental protections ushered in by former President Barack
Obama that he said were hobbling economic growth - an agenda
that is cheering industry but enraging conservationists.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told reporters late Tuesday
that Trump's order would require him to conduct the review of
around 30 national monuments created over the past two decades,
and recommend which designations should be lifted or altered.
Zinke said he would seek local feedback before making his
recommendations, and added any move by Trump to ultimately
reverse a monument designation could be tricky.
"I am not going to predispose what the outcome is going to
be," Zinke said. On rescinding or altering a national monument
designation, Zinke said: "It is untested, as you know, whether
the president can do that."
President Woodrow Wilson reduced the size of Washington
state's Mount Olympus National Monument in 1915, arguing there
was an urgent need for timber at the time, one of the few
examples of national monuments being changed.
The monuments covered by the review will range from the
Grand Staircase in Utah created by President Bill Clinton in
1996 to the Bears Ears monuments created by President Barack
Obama in December 2016 in the same state, covering millions of
acres of land overlying minerals, oil and gas.
Obama's administration created the Bears Ears monument
arguing that it would protect the cultural legacy of Native
American tribes and preserve "scenic and historic landscapes."
But Utah's governor and the state's congressional delegation
opposed the designation, saying it went against the wishes of
citizens eager for development.
The area lies near where EOG Resources - a
Texas-based company - had been approved to drill.
Zinke said the broader aim of the order is to give states
more input in monument designations. A summary of the order said
past administrations "overused" the Antiquities Act that allows
presidents to create monuments.
Conservation and tribal groups slammed the order.
"With this review, the Trump Administration is walking into
a legal, political and moral minefield," said Kate Kelly, public
lands director for the Center for American Progress.
