Feb 10 Two U.S. senators on Tuesday revived
legislation that seeks to allocate more airwaves to public Wi-Fi
by requiring regulators to quickly test how shared radio
frequencies could coexist alongside those used for
communications among smart cars.
The bill by Senators Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and
Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, would direct the Federal
Communications Commission to study how more spectrum can be
freed up for public use without interfering with connected
vehicles, which are incumbent users.
The Wi-Fi Innovation Act, which was previously introduced
last year, had garnered widespread support from various makers
of high-tech equipment, as well as the wireless and cable
industries, which seek more connections to use for phone calls
and data-guzzling gadgets.
"The result will transform 75 megahertz of currently
moribund and lightly used spectrum into a powerhouse for
American broadband," Comcast's Regulatory Policy Vice President
David Don wrote about the bill in 2014.
The auto community, however, has used those airwaves to
develop safety systems that allow cars to communicate with each
other and the elements around them, such as traffic signals or
bicycles. They remain concerned about interference.
Several groups, including the Alliance of Automobile
Manufacturers and Intelligent Transportation Society of America,
wrote to all lawmakers both in the Senate and the House of
Representatives to oppose the bill.
"'Talking cars' that avoid crashes and reduce traffic
congestion and pollution are being deployed today as tests
continue," the groups wrote. "That is why we ask for you to
oppose any legislation, such as the Wi-Fi Innovation Act, that
could set the program back and risk the implementation of this
life saving technology and safety system."
The FCC has been weighing how to expand the use of the
so-called upper 5 gigahertz band of spectrum. The bill, which
was introduced in June last year but never voted on, seeks to
speed up their considerations.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers at the House of
Representatives also introduced companion legislation.
