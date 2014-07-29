By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, July 29
U.S. consumers often
incorrectly estimate how much data they consume online and pay
Internet providers for more downloading and uploading than they
actually do, a U.S. government watchdog said in findings
released on Tuesday.
The observations were preliminary from the Government
Accountability Office's review of the practice of usage-based
pricing, in which consumers pay Internet service providers
(ISPs) for a specific amount of data they agree to consume
instead of a flat fee for unlimited data.
Users who go over data caps usually face extra charges or
slower Internet speeds.
In a study requested by California Representative Anna
Eshoo, the GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, found
consumers often were unclear about what online activities
consumed the most data and paid ISPs too much either for data
they did not use or through overage fees for exceeding data
caps.
Most wireline ISPs told the GAO that usually only 1 percent
to 2 percent of users exceeded their data caps.
However, data from Canada-based ISP research firm Sandvine
showed that people relying on the Web to replace traditional TV
services consumed an average of 212 gigabytes of data a month,
which is close to many existing data allowances, the GAO said,
and could mean more consumers may be exceeding their caps in the
future.
All four top U.S. wireless carriers - Verizon, AT&T
, Sprint and T-Mobile US - offer tiered
pricing plans and so do seven of the top 13 wireline ISPs,
though only three said they charged overage fees, GAO said.
ISPs say usage-based pricing allows consumers who use less
data to pay accordingly and, in the case of wireless carriers,
helps manage congested networks.
Consumers in eight focus groups the GAO conducted in
Baltimore, Des Moines, New York City and Las Vegas expressed few
serious concerns about usage-based pricing of wireless Internet
plans, but had "strong negative reactions" to such pricing of
wireline ISPs.
Those worries stemmed from the consumers' heavy reliance on
Internet access at home, where they were not used to worrying
about data limits, and concerns that ISPs would use data caps as
a loophole to increase their bills.
However, the GAO said that the worries were in part based on
misconceptions about how little data is consumed by activities
such as online shopping or social media applications. At the
same time, automatic updates of programs or applications could
be a hidden source of data use and ISPs themselves sometimes
differently estimated data use of similar web apps.
The full GAO report is due in November. The preliminary
findings come as the Federal Communications Commission is
looking to set new rules for how ISPs should manage Web traffic
on their networks.
Some consumer advocates have expressed worries that ISPs may
hurt competition by exempting affiliated services from data
caps.
The GAO's preliminary observations stated that usage-based
pricing could limit innovation or creation of data-heavy apps
because some consumers may restrict their Internet use to save
money.
