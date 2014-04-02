By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, April 2
WASHINGTON, April 2 Officials from the U.S.
government and the private non-profit group that manages the
Internet's "address book" promised on Wednesday to not rush a
Commerce Department plan to relinquish oversight over Internet
infrastructure management.
The United States said in March it would give up a direct
oversight role, which it says has long been symbolic, over the
work of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers,
or ICANN.
Critics fear that the move may open the door for countries
like China or Russia to push against the Internet as an open
platform.
A hearing of the House of Representatives' communications
and technology panel, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Lawrence
Strickling and ICANN Chief Executive Fadi Chehadé vowed to make
sure the transfer, expected in September 2015, goes smoothly.
"I stand in front of you today with a firm commitment that
we will run an open and transparent process. We will keep it
calm and wise. We have no rush. It's more important to get it
right than to rush it," Chehadé told lawmakers.
ICANN, under a contract from the Commerce Department,
manages the master database of such top-level domain names as
.com and .net and the corresponding numeric addresses that
ensure users find proper content when they look for websites.
Commerce has overseen the process since the Internet's
inception but has contracted out the management of domain names
and other Internet infrastructure to ICANN since 1998 and has
long planned to phase out its stewardship.
Republican lawmakers in particular have raised the alarm.
Three House members have introduced a bill that would prevent
the Commerce Department from shedding control of ICANN's work
before Congress reviews a nonpartisan study of what the move
what entail.
"If there are not sufficient safeguards in place to prevent
foreign government intrusion, then this concept should go no
further," Representative Greg Walden, who chairs the
communications subcommittee, said at the hearing.
ICANN uses a multi-stakeholder model to set policies, with
voting power given to governmental, academic, private sector and
other interested representatives.
Strickling said the Commerce Department would reject any
proposals to transfer its stewardship to a mechanism that relied
only on government representatives.
"For 15 years ICANN has operated without one government or
any government capturing the decision making," Chehadé said. "I
agree that people will talk about capturing, but they haven't."
Russia, China and other countries have been trying to move
more Internet control to the United Nations' International
Telecommunications Union, which is composed only of national
governments. In December 2012, the United States and its allies
thwarted a move inside the ITU to give national governments more
control of website addresses.
Recently other governments have pressed for the United
States to formally shed its stewardship over ICANN as tensions
over Internet spying increase in the wake of disclosures from
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, whose
documents showed that U.S. intelligence officials scanned vast
amounts of Internet traffic.
The ICANN community began deliberations on how the change
may develop at its meeting in Singapore last week. ICANN expects
to post output from that meeting and begin collecting public's
comment on April 7, according to Chehadé.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Richard Chang)