WASHINGTON, March 14 A division of the U.S.
Commerce Department said on Friday it would give up control of
the group that manages much of the architecture of the Internet,
including the parceling out of domain names.
The National Telecommunications and Information
Administration said in a statement it would shift those tasks to
"the global multistakeholder community."
NTIA's role includes administering changes to the database
that contains the list of names and addresses of all so-called
"top level" Internet domains, including the commonly used
".com," .edu," ".info," and others.
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, a
nonprofit organization, will help launch a process to transition
away from the current, U.S.-government-run Internet domain name
system.
"The timing is right to start the transition process," said
Lawrence Strickling, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for
communications and information. "We look forward to ICANN
convening stakeholders across the global Internet community to
craft an appropriate transition plan."
Fadi Chehade, ICANN's chief executive officer, said it would
seek input from groups including representatives from
governments, the private sector and "civil society" around the
world to develop the plan.
"All stakeholders deserve a voice in the management and
governance of this global resource as equal partners," Chehade
said.
