(Adds ICANN comment, details and background; changes dateline
from Washington)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The U.S. government
announced on Friday it will give up its most direct means of
control over the Internet's infrastructure, but said it will
insist that the job be taken on by a group that includes the
private sector and other interested parties, not just multiple
governments.
The Commerce Department maintains the master database for
such top-level domain names as .com and .net, as well as the
corresponding numeric addresses, but has contracted out that
work to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce Lawrence Strickling said he
asked ICANN to convene a process for a formal transition, which
he said must "support and enhance the multistakeholder model"
and "maintain the openness of the Internet."
ICANN Chief Executive Fadi Chehadé said the process would be
completed before ICANN's management contract with the Commerce
Department expires in September 2015.
The United States, which gave birth to the Internet, has
long said it wants to hand over stewardship and has taken many
steps toward that. But it has been vague about how and when it
will cut the final tie.
Pressure from other governments to hasten that day has been
building as tensions over Internet espionage and censorship
increase. The push has accelerated following disclosures from
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, whose
documents showed that U.S. intelligence officials scanned vast
amounts of Internet traffic.
Last month, Neelie Kroes, the European Union commissioner in
charge of telecommunications policy, said the United States'
technical control of the Internet needed to end.
Friday's declaration appeared partly an attempt to head off
the drive by Russia, China and other countries to move more
Internet control to the United Nations' International
Telecommunications Union, which is composed only of national
governments.
In December 2012, the United States and its allies thwarted
a move inside the ITU to give national governments more control
of website addresses and ITU a clear role in Internet
architecture.
Friday's announcement puts the private, nonprofit ICANN in a
good position to add to its power, and Chehadé said that
discussions for laying out the appropriate process would kick
off at an ICANN meeting in Singapore next week.
"We do not believe what is needed here is a new
organization," Chehadé said during a call with reporters. "It is
up to the community, though."
Other infrastructure groups will also be involved in the
discussions, including the Internet Engineering Task Force and
the Internet Society.
Though many governance experts support models that involve
parties beyond national officials, ICANN also has its critics.
Among the complaints is that the group is largely funded by the
big companies that sell domain names, and that those companies
wield disproportionate influence in ICANN's decisions, such as
last year's authorization of new top-level domains in many
languages.
Internet users should notice no changes, Chehadé said, but
he still called the U.S. decision "historic."
"It marks a point of maturity in the ICANN community and the
global Internet community," Chehadé said. "They are entrusting
ICANN to convene the global community."
Governments sit on an ICANN advisory board, and Chehadé said
they would be welcome as "equal parties" with others in the
coming debate.
(Additional reporting by Ros Krasny in Washington; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)