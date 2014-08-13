(Adds FCC comment)
WASHINGTON Aug 13 U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy on Wednesday called on the
Federal Communications Commission to host hearings on its new
proposed "net neutrality" rules outside of Washington, not just
at its offices in the U.S. capital.
The FCC is working to write new so-called "net neutrality"
rules that regulate how Internet service providers (ISPs) manage
traffic on their networks. In January, a federal court struck
down the agency's previous version.
More than 1 million comments have poured into the FCC on the
issue, many of them opposing the rules tentatively proposed by
the FCC. The proposed rules, while prohibiting ISPs from
blocking any content, suggest allowing some "commercially
reasonable" deals where content providers could pay ISPs to
ensure smooth and fast delivery of their traffic.
The FCC is now planning six roundtable discussions in
September and October at its offices in Washington, where the
public can meet with FCC staff to talk about the proposed rules
and how they may be changed.
Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, urged the FCC to also hold
the roundtables in other parts of the country. The FCC has done
so in the past on other controversial issues, such as changes to
the rules restricting who can own how many and what kinds of
media outlets in local markets.
"Most of (those who had commented on the proposed rules
online) will not be able to come to Washington to participate in
the roundtables that have been scheduled, but their voices are
more important than industry lobbyists and members of Congress,"
Leahy wrote to Wheeler.
An FCC spokesman, however, said the public from across the
country would be able to pose questions to those roundtables
online along with those who attend in person.
"The roundtable events are designed to incorporate a wide
range of views on this important topic, and they will be open to
the public and streamed live online," the spokesman said.
The FCC is collecting public comments on the proposed net
neutrality rules until Sept. 10. The agency has scheduled
roundtables on various aspects of the rules on Sept. 16, Sept.
19, Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 in Washington.
Following an upwelling of protest against the proposed rules
quickly launched by consumer advocates and some Internet
companies, the FCC has sought to ensure it reviews the rules
transparently. Last week, the agency began releasing all
comments it had received from the public through email, mail and
its online comment submission portal as a downloadable database
for review and analysis.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)