WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. regulators on Thursday
raised the standard for high-speed Internet, voting that only
connections with download speeds of 25 megabits per second or
faster will qualify as broadband, meaning fewer parts of the
United States have broadband access.
The change in the Federal Communications Commission's
definition of broadband, previously a download speed of at least
4 megabits per second (Mbps), means nearly a fifth of Americans
and more than half of those living in rural areas lack access to
high-speed Internet.
The change, opposed by Internet service providers and
Republican FCC commissioners, is not expected to immediately
influence how competitive the FCC formally views the broadband
market. But it could give the agency more of a bully pulpit to
push Internet service providers to increase connection speeds
and support competitors formed by municipalities.
The new definition is also likely to give new ammunition to
critics of the pending $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc as cable companies
emerge as the dominant competitors to offer such speeds.
The FCC is expected to use the new definition to guide how
they distribute subsidies to encourage broadband deployment and
upgrades to networks. Some observers also said the agency could
also use it in their work to prevent states from blocking
cities' efforts to build municipal broadband networks.
The FCC could also press Comcast to commit to faster speeds
in its Internet Essentials program, a discounted Internet
service for low-income families, if they decide to use it as
part of the merger review, analysts said.
The FCC has not typically used broadband reports, such as
the one that set the new definition, for punitive measures or
stricter regulations, said experts.
Such reports, required by Congress, are meant to ensure
high-speed Internet is rolled out to all Americans "in a
reasonable and timely fashion." The FCC will now collect
comments on how it should spur faster deployment.
The FCC also voted on Thursday on new requirements for
wireless carriers to better locate callers who dial 911 on
cellphones indoors.
Nationwide carriers will have to help 911 dispatchers
locate, within 50 feet, 40 percent of wireless 911 calls within
two years and 80 percent of such calls within six years.
