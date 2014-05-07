WASHINGTON May 7 One of the Democratic members
of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday urged
delay "by at least a month" of the agency's May 15 vote to
propose new "net neutrality" rules that regulate how Internet
providers manage web traffic.
"While I recognize the urgency to move ahead and develop
rules with dispatch, I think the greater urgency comes in giving
the American public opportunity to speak right now, before we
head down this road," FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said
in her remarks prepared for delivery at the meeting of Chief
Officers of State Library Agencies in Washington.
"I believe that rushing headlong into a rulemaking next week
fails to respect the public response to his proposal."
