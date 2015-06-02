By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, June 2
WASHINGTON, June 2 A controversial Obama
administration plan to cede oversight of the non-profit that
manages the Internet's infrastructure is on track to gain
government approval by next year's presidential elections, the
organization's chief said in an interview.
Some Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about the
plan to hand over the stewardship of the Internet Corporation
for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to a global
multi-stakeholder body, worried that it may allow other
countries to capture control.
But ICANN CEO Fadi Chehadé said such opposition was fading
and that some opponents would come around once they see the
accountability mechanisms and other assurances put in place.
"I think they see now that this is actually a good thing for
the Internet. The fragmentation of the Internet is bad for
everyone," he said.
"I'm never comfortable, but I am optimistic and I believe
that all interests are now aligned... Everybody sees that this
makes sense."
Since 1998, the United States, which gave birth to the
Internet, has contracted out, through the Commerce Department,
the management of the master database for top-level domain names
like .com and .net and their corresponding numeric addresses to
ICANN.
The Commerce Department has long expected to phase out its
oversight and planned to do it at the end of the current ICANN
contract in September, though the timing may slip slightly and
may require an extension.
ICANN members are working to draft a proposal for how the
group would operate as an independent body run by stakeholders
from across the world, including academics and business and
government representatives.
Chehadé, who plans to leave ICANN in March, said the
community should produce the proposal by the end of the year for
the U.S. government, including the administration and Congress,
to review. He said the review process, according to government
estimates, would take 60 to 90 days.
Chehadé said he remained optimistic that those steps could
be concluded before the U.S presidential election in November
2016, which may result in a Republican hostile to an ICANN power
shift controlling the White House.
Once the review process was completed, ICANN members would
work to implement the plan. It remains unclear how long that
process would take.
The White House on Tuesday issued a veto threat to a bill
proposed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives
that would restrict the Commerce Department's ability to use its
funding to relinquish ICANN oversight.
