By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 A three-judge U.S. appeals
court panel on Friday will consider whether the Federal
Communications Commission's (FCC) net neutrality rules are
legal, hearing arguments from major cable and telecommunications
trade associations and AT&T Inc.
The fight is the latest challenge to Obama administration
rules requiring broadband providers to treat all data equally,
rather than giving or selling access to a Web fast lane.
Such so-called net neutrality is a major issue for broadband
providers like Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp
and others who fear the rules may make it harder to
manage Internet traffic and make it less likely providers will
invest to provide additional capacity. It is also a major issue
for content providers like Netflix Inc to Yelp Inc
who fear that they could see access to customers
limited without net neutrality.
The appeals court has ruled twice against the FCC since
2010, and Judge David Tatel, who wrote both opinions, is on the
panel sitting on Friday. He is joined by judges appointed by
presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan.
They will consider FCC rules set in February that bar
"blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization" by broadband
providers.
An open Internet spurs innovation and helps improve
broadband infrastructure, the FCC argued, saying network
companies ploughed $230 billion into the Web over 2011-2013,
when open Internet rules were in effect.
But supporters of broadband providers in a legal brief
called the rules "a naked effort by the agency to achieve its
desired result." The FCC has classified the Internet as a
utility, but broadband providers argue regulators "can't
interpret the term 'land vehicles' to include 'boats.'"
Legal experts are divided about how the court may rule.
Former FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, who served from
2006-2013, said the FCC "overreached" and argued the court was
"highly likely" to overturn the FCC decision.
Cardozo law professor Michael Burstein, who filed briefs in
support of the FCC, said the case won't hinge on whether net
neutrality is a good or bad idea but on whether the agency had
the authority to make the rules and if they violate the First
Amendment.
Judge Tatel wrote the majority opinion in 2010 ruling
against the FCC after it cited Comcast for slowing Internet
traffic speeds to some customers who were downloading very large
data files from peer-to-peer networks.
The FCC then issued new rules that blocked broadband
providers from slowing or discriminating against Internet
traffic and Tatel wrote the opinion that blocked those rules in
2014.
Congress has considered writing its own rules on net
neutrality but hasn't voted on any proposals. The appeals court
ruled in 2014 that the FCC had used the wrong legal reasoning to
issue the rules, but said without net neutrality "broadband
providers represent a threat to Internet openness."
The net neutrality rules are backed by the American Civil
Liberties Union, library groups and companies including Twitter
Inc, Medium, Yelp, Reddit. The companies filed a joint
legal brief warning freedom of speech online "is at risk if
broadband providers get to block or limit access to those voices
they decide to disfavor - and that is exactly what petitioners
are fighting for the right to do."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)