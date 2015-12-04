(Adds details from hearing, case citation)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 4 A U.S. appeals court heard
arguments on Friday over the legality of the Federal
Communications Commission's net neutrality rules, in a case that
may ultimately determine how consumers get access to content on
the Internet.
The fight is the latest battle over Obama administration
rules requiring broadband providers to treat all data equally,
rather than giving or selling access to a so-called Web "fast
lane."
A three-judge panel, in a hearing that lasted over three
hours, questioned lawyers for the FCC and broadband backers
about whether the FCC properly extended the sweeping authority
it has to regulate telecommunications to Internet service
providers.
So-called net neutrality is a major issue for broadband
providers like Verizon Communications Inc and Comcast
Corp, which fear the rules may make it harder to
manage Internet traffic and make investment to provide
additional capacity less likely. It is also a big concern for
content providers like Netflix Inc and Yelp Inc
, worried that access to customers could be limited
without net neutrality.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit has ruled twice against the FCC since 2010 and Judge
David Tatel, who wrote both opinions, is on the panel that heard
the case.
The issue, Tatel said, is whether the FCC had authority to
reclassify the Internet as a more heavy-regulated
telecommunications service rather than an information service.
Lawyers for the Internet service providers argued that
because they exercise some control over functions like cached
pages they met the burden as an information service provider,
which would limit how extensively the FCC could impose net
neutrality rules.
But the FCC said broadband providers were acting merely to
transport data, not making content decisions.
An open Internet spurs innovation and helps improve
broadband infrastructure, the FCC argued, saying network
companies plowed $230 billion into the Web over 2011-2013, when
open Internet rules were in effect.
Judge Tatel wrote the majority opinion in 2010 ruling
against the FCC after it cited Comcast for slowing Internet
traffic speeds to some customers who were downloading very large
data files from peer-to-peer networks.
The FCC then issued new rules that blocked broadband
providers from slowing or discriminating against Internet
traffic and Tatel wrote the opinion that blocked those rules in
2014.
Congress has considered writing its own rules on net
neutrality but has not voted on any proposals. The appeals court
ruled in 2014 that the FCC had used the wrong legal reasoning to
issue the rules, but said without net neutrality "broadband
providers represent a threat to Internet openness."
The net neutrality rules are backed by the American Civil
Liberties Union, library groups and companies including Twitter
Inc, Medium, Yelp, Reddit.
The case is U.S. Telecom Association, et al v. FCC, et al,
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No.
15-1063.
