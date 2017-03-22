WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will take up a measure to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama administration to subject internet service providers to stricter scrutiny than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc to protect customers' private data.

The Senate will begin debate under a provision that allows Congress to repeal recently approved federal regulations, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday. Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission temporarily blocked some of the Obama rules approved in October from taking effect, a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)