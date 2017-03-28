WASHINGTON, March 28 The White House said on
Tuesday that the Trump administration strongly supports a bill
to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do
more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet
Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.
The U.S. House is due to vote later on Tuesday to repeal
rules approved by the Federal Communications Commission in
October under then-President Barack Obama.
Under the rules, internet providers would need to obtain
consumer consent before using precise geolocation, financial
information, health information, children's information and web
browsing history for advertising and marketing.
Last week, the Senate voted 50-48 to reverse the rules in a
win for AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)