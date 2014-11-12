WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. House of
Representatives Communications and Technology subcommittee said
on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on the net neutrality issue
on Dec. 10.
President Barack Obama stunned the telecom community on
Monday by urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to
reclassify Internet service providers so they could be regulated
more like public utilities as a way to preserve "net
neutrality."
"As the FCC moves closer to a vote that could put the
government in control of the Internet, it is imperative that the
Congress hears directly from all five commissioners and leading
stakeholders," the subcommittee's chairman, Republican
Representative Greg Walden, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)