By Alina Selyukh
| LAS VEGAS, Sept 9
LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 Regulating internet providers
more like public utility companies could hurt the Internet and
the U.S. economy, more than two dozen network technology and
equipment makers have told U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker.
Thirty-three companies including Cisco Systems Inc,
Intel Corp and International Business Machines Corp
joined the chorus of citizens, activists, lawmakers and
companies debating how the U.S. government should regulate
Internet service providers (ISPs).
Other companies signing a letter to Pritzker published on
Tuesday included Alcatel Lucent SA, Ericsson
, Nokia Oyj's network arm NSN, Panasonic
Corp of North America and CommScope Holding Co Inc
.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is considering
so-called "net neutrality" rules that would determine how ISPs
such as Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc
manage web traffic on their networks.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has proposed rules that would allow
ISPs to charge content companies to ensure their websites or
applications load smoothly and quickly, as long as such deals
are deemed "commercially reasonable."
Critics, including popular video streaming service Netflix
Corp and numerous advocacy groups, argue the plan would
threaten less deep-pocketed content providers by potentially
relegating them to "slow lanes" on the web.
MORE POWER
Instead, they call on the FCC to reclassify broadband as a
telecommunication service rather than the less-regulated
information service it is now, saying the move would give more
power to the FCC to stop potential violators of net neutrality.
ISPs and Republicans, both in Congress and at the FCC, have
rejected the idea.
On Tuesday, 33 telecom network and tech makers, who are
members of the Telecommunications Industry Association and the
National Cable and Telecommunications Association and who depend
on ISPs for business, spoke out against the reclassification
idea as well.
"A sudden shift from the existing light-touch approach -
which has been an unqualified success and the basis for billions
of dollars in investments - to the prescriptive regime of Title
II would be extremely disruptive to the broadband marketplace,"
they wrote, referring to the legal authority the FCC would use
to reclassify ISPs.
Experts have disagreed on whether or how reclassification
would adequately prevent pay-for-priority deals.
Wheeler has not proposed reclassification as the solution,
but has not taken it off the table as a potential option.
FCC is collecting public comment on the tentatively proposed
rules until Sept. 15 and will hold several public workshops on
various aspects of the regulations in the following weeks.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy will hold
a hearing on the issue of net neutrality on Sept. 17.
