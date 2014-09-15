By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, Sept 15
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 U.S. regulators on Monday
will formally stop accepting public comments on proposed new
Internet traffic, or "net neutrality," rules but will continue
reaching out to Americans as they review the controversial
regulations.
Monday is the deadline for submitting comments to the
Federal Communications Commission on so-called Open Internet
rules that regulate how Internet service providers (ISPs) manage
traffic on their networks.
A record 1.5 million comments have already flooded the
agency since Chairman Tom Wheeler revealed his proposal in
April. Consumer advocacy groups pounced on proposed rules they
saw as creating fast and slow "lanes" on the web.
Under the proposed rules, ISPs such as Comcast Corp
would be prohibited from blocking users' access to
websites or applications but could charge content companies,
such as Netflix Inc, to ensure quick and reliable
delivery of their traffic to users, as long as such deals are
deemed "commercially reasonable."
The FCC plans several workshops in coming weeks on
technological, economic and legal aspects of the rules, which
will be open to the public in Washington and will be streamed
live online. People can submit comments to FCC staff by email
and on Twitter.
The first two workshops on Tuesday will focus on policy
approaches to the rules and how mobile broadband should be
treated.
No formal deadline exists for the FCC to set new rules,
which require a majority vote at the five-member FCC for
approval. The workshops are planned through early October, so
the vote is unlikely before November.
Wheeler has said he wanted to set new rules as quickly as
possible, given the void created by a federal court's rejection
in January of the FCC's earlier version. That means he could
present a new draft of the rules before the end of the year.
Responding to calls for action from advocacy groups and a
segment by comedian John Oliver on his HBO show, Americans
overwhelmed the FCC with comments through online automated
submission forms, email and mail.
The net neutrality submissions smashed the FCC's previous
record of 1.4 million comments submitted about singer Janet
Jackson's accidental breast exposure during the Super Bowl
halftime show in 2004. They also trumped more than 1 million
comments the U.S. State Department last year said it had
received on its environmental review of the Keystone XL
pipeline.
The outcry on net neutrality, triggered in part by what
insiders said was a leak of the unfinished proposal, has
prompted Wheeler to alter the plan to ask whether "some or all"
pay-for-priority deals should be banned and whether ISPs should
be entirely reclassified to face regulations more like public
utilities, an approach backed by advocacy groups.
Wheeler has repeatedly reassured the public of his intent to
police any discrimination, which ISPs say would not be in their
business interest anyway. FCC staff have also held several
online question-and-answer sessions and are likely to do others.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Timothy
Gardner and Emily Stephenson, editing by Ros Krasny)