WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission chief is close to settling on a hybrid
legal strategy for new Internet traffic rules that would treat
part of the web network as a public utility, the Wall Street
Journal reported in Friday's newspaper.
FCC officials earlier this month listed a hybrid approach as
one of various options they were considering for new "net
neutrality" rules. It would split broadband into a retail
service, connecting Internet service providers with consumers,
and a back-end one, linking content companies' servers with
ISPs' facilities.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is now laying the groundwork for
rules that would regulate the retail section more lightly under
the agency's existing authority but apply stricter rules to the
back end by classifying it more like a public utility, the Wall
Street Journal reported. It cited people familiar with Wheeler's
thinking.
The plan, which would have to win over at least two other
FCC commissioners to be adopted, is unlikely to satisfy either
the ISPs or the public interest community.
Stricter back-end regulation through reclassification of
broadband more like an old telephone network is something long
sought by some consumer advocates but strongly opposed by the
ISPs, which would probably fight such a decision in court.
However, the Journal report said Wheeler remained skeptical
of a flat-out ban on deals in which content companies' would pay
ISPs to ensure smooth and fast delivery of their traffic.
Consumer advocates have opposed such "paid prioritization"
arrangements. The FCC received a record 3.9 million comments
after Wheeler proposed net neutrality rules that would allow
some "commercially reasonable" paid prioritization.
"Such an untested, too-clever-by-half approach is bad law
and a bad idea," Free Press Chief Executive Officer Craig Aaron
said in a statement.
"No matter how you dress it up, any rules that don't clearly
restore the agency's authority and prevent specialized fast
lanes and paid prioritization aren't real Net Neutrality."
California Representative Doris Matsui, a Democrat, also
reiterated on Friday that any net neutrality proposal allowing
paid prioritization was "a non-starter."
A U.S. appeals court in January struck down the previous net
neutrality rules, which allowed "commercially reasonable"
discrimination of traffic but indicated the FCC would disapprove
of potential pay-for-priority deals.
Similar hybrid approaches were presented to the FCC earlier
this year by Mozilla Foundation and the Center for Democracy and
Technology, among others.
Wheeler has said all reclassification options, including
Mozilla's and CDT's proposals, were "under serious
consideration," FCC spokeswoman Kim Hart said in a statement.
MoffettNathanson LLC analyst Craig Moffett said the market
was likely to welcome a "grand bargain" approach.
"It neatly sidesteps the worst-case scenarios, and while
interconnection regulation is certainly not good news for
operators, neither is it a calamity," he said.
"Perhaps the most important question left to be answered is
how the two sides of the aisle respond to today's very
consciously floated trial balloon."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)