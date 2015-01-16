(Adds Republicans' draft legislation starting in fourth
paragraph)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Sprint Corp will keep
investing in its networks even if U.S. regulators adopt stricter
"net neutrality" rules as long as they are applied with a "light
touch," the company said in a letter to the FCC released on
Friday.
Sprint's position appears in contrast with other cable and
phone companies who have staunchly rejected the possibility that
the FCC regulate Internet service providers (ISPs) more strictly
under a section of communications law known as Title II, which
would treat them more like public utilities.
At stake is whether and how ISPs should be banned from
blocking or slowing down websites and applications and from
charging content companies for "prioritized" downloads.
Republicans in Congress on Friday introduced a discussion
draft of legislation that seeks to set new net neutrality rules,
such as bans on data throttling and paid prioritization, but
without resorting to the Title II regime.
President Barack Obama has endorsed the use of Title II for
new rules and the White House on Thursday said that approach
gave the FCC the necessary authority, without the need for
legislation.
Large ISPs, such as Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc, say they support an open Internet but
have warned that a stricter regulatory regime could hurt their
investments and innovation.
AT&T Inc has said it will not make new investment
commitments for high-speed Internet connections while the net
neutrality rules are in flux and has threatened legal action if
the FCC adopts the Title II approach.
"Sprint does not believe that a light touch application of
Title II, including appropriate forbearance, would harm the
continued investment in, and deployment of, mobile broadband
services," Sprint's Chief Technology Officer Stephen Bye wrote
to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in a letter dated Jan. 15.
"So long as the FCC continues to allow wireless carriers to
manage our networks and differentiate our products, Sprint will
continue to invest in data networks regardless of whether they
are regulated by Title II, Section 706, or some other light
touch regulatory regime."
Republicans propose to set new rules that would ban blocking
or slowing some downloads, unless required for reasonable
network management, and would restrict the FCC from any moves,
such as making new rules, beyond enforcing the existing ones."
The House and Senate commerce committees are expected to
discuss net neutrality and the legislation at hearings on Jan.
21. The FCC plans to vote on new rules on Feb. 26.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Christian Plumb)