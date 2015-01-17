(Rewrites first paragraph to focus on Republican legislation,
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Jan 16 U.S. congressional
Republicans on Friday proposed legislation that would set "net
neutrality" rules for broadband providers, aiming to head off
tougher regulations backed by the Obama administration.
Lawmakers hope to counter the Federal Communications
Commission's vote on Feb. 26 for rules that are expected to
follow the legal path endorsed by President Barack Obama, which
Internet service providers (ISPs) and Republicans say would
unnecessarily burden the industry with regulation.
Sprint Corp, however, broke ranks on Friday, saying it
will keep investing in its networks even if the FCC goes for
tougher regulations.
"Sprint does not believe that a light touch application of
Title II, including appropriate forbearance, would harm the
continued investment in, and deployment of, mobile broadband
services," Sprint's Chief Technology Officer Stephen Bye wrote
to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in a letter dated Jan. 15.
At stake is what rules should govern how ISPs manage web
traffic on their networks to ensure they treat all Internet
content fairly. At the heart of the latest phase in the debate
over the rules is what legal authority should guide regulations.
Net neutrality activists, now with Obama's backing, have
advocated for regulation of ISPs under a section of
communications law known as Title II, which would treat them
more like public utilities.
The draft legislation from Senate Commerce Chairman John
Thune and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred
Upton seeks to set new net neutrality rules, such as bans on
data throttling and paid prioritization, but without resorting
to the Title II regime.
The Republican bill would ban blocking or slowing some
downloads, unless required for reasonable network management,
but would also restrict the FCC from expanding its authority
over ISPs beyond enforcing existing rules.
Though a notable departure from Republican opposition to net
neutrality regulations broadly, the draft was met with
skepticism by advocates who say it lacks consumer protections.
"We stand ready and willing to work with our Republican
colleagues, but unfortunately, the bill as currently drafted
would dramatically undermine the FCC's vital role in protecting
consumers and small businesses online by limiting its
enforcement and rulemaking authorities in this critically
important area," Democratic Senators Patrick Leahy, Ron Wyden,
Al Franken and Cory Booker said in a joint statement.
The House and Senate commerce committees will hold net
neutrality hearings on Jan. 21.
