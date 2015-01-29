WASHINGTON Jan 28 New U.S. "net neutrality"
rules are expected to regulate for the first time deals in which
content companies such as Netflix Inc pay broadband providers to
connect with their networks for smooth downloads, according to
people familiar with the plan.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler next
week will reveal the latest draft of new rules that would guide
how Internet service providers (ISPs) such as Comcast Corp
manage traffic on their networks, aiming to ensure all
web content is treated equally.
The new draft is expected to expand the authority of the FCC
to previously unregulated traffic exchange deals, known as
interconnection agreements, according to two sources who spoke
anonymously because the plan has not been made public.
"It's the only way they can make it work with the principles
that President (Barack) Obama outlined and Chairman Wheeler
reaffirmed," said David Schaeffer, chief executive of Cogent
Communications Group Inc, a long-haul Internet traffic
carrier that has advocated for regulation of interconnection
deals.
Wheeler is expected to offer new rules that align with
Obama's call to ban ISPs from blocking or slowing down websites
as well as from charging content companies for "prioritized"
downloads, so no traffic gets stuck in any slow lane.
Wheeler had been considering whether to include
interconnection deals in net neutrality rules, which in the past
only regulated the part of the network connecting the ISP to the
consumer and not the connections made on parts of the network
further back. Previous rules were struck down in court last
year.
Schaeffer and other sources said FCC officials have not yet
determined how exactly the agency would adjudicate fees paid by
content companies to owners of the networks that would carry
their traffic.
They said the discussion was very fluid and several options
were considered, including a case-by-case approach to resolving
complaints, which would be more palatable to ISPs, or an
outright ban on fees for interconnecting with networks, which
Netflix has sought.
"They establish that they have jurisdiction, that's the most
important fight," Schaeffer said, adding the FCC could also
establish the authority over interconnection in new rules but
delay writing specific criteria.
ISPs have previously argued the FCC had no authority to
regulate interconnection deals, which jumped into spotlight last
year during a spat between Netflix and Verizon Communications
Inc where both sides accused each other of causing slower
download speeds by the way they routed traffic.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Diane
Bartz; editing by Diane Craft)