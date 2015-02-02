WASHINGTON Feb 2 Two senior Republican
lawmakers urged President Barack Obama on Monday to work with
them on legislation "to establish permanent protections for an
open Internet."
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune and House
Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton said in a
letter to Obama that they "believe there is an opportunity to
work together to provide legislative certainty to the net
neutrality goals you articulated on November 10, 2014."
Last November, Obama said Internet service providers should
be regulated more like public utilities to make sure they grant
equal access to all content providers, touching off intense
protests from cable and telecoms companies and Republican
lawmakers.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)