By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 20 As the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission prepares to vote on new rules for
high-speed Internet service, one aspect of the rules is drawing
criticism from both opponents and proponents of tighter
regulation.
The FCC, which is set to vote next week to regulate Internet
service providers more like traditional telephone companies, has
introduced a so-called "general conduct" provision in the latest
version of the rules that aim to ensure net neutrality, the
principle that all web traffic should be treated equally.
In the general conduct provision, the FCC will say that
Internet providers' actions cannot be harmful to consumers or
content providers, and will outline seven elements that the
regulators would consider in reviewing potential violations of
that standard, agency officials have said.
But the Internet providers, who reject the tougher
regulatory regime, as well as advocates of stronger regulation,
both say that this general conduct provision is too vague. They
have made a last-ditch effort to push for changes, according to
FCC disclosures, filings and interviews with lobbyists and
activists.
Although the FCC has not publicly disclosed specifics of the
seven factors, an FCC spokeswoman told Reuters that three of
those guidance criteria are related to impact on competition,
innovation, and free expression.
Industry sources say the other four criteria focus on impact
on broadband deployment and investments; whether actions in
question are specific to some applications and not others;
whether they comply with industry best standards and practices;
and whether they take place without the awareness of the
end-user, the Internet subscriber.
Telecom and cable lobbyists say the rules' vague guidelines
could effectively require the companies to consult the FCC every
time they want to create a new service, to make sure it doesn't
run afoul of the rule.
Net neutrality advocates for their part, worry that the
rules will lack clarity for both the Internet providers and
potential complainants, making them harder to administer and
potentially leading to arbitrary interpretation.
RARE AGREEMENT BY TWO SIDES
"A 'general conduct rule,' applied on a case-by-case basis
with the only touchstone being whether a given practice 'harms'
consumers or edge providers, may lead to years of expensive
litigation to determine the meaning of 'harm' (for those who can
afford to engage in it)," the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a
net neutrality advocate, said in a filing submitted on Thursday.
The shared concern by industry groups and activists is a
rare example of the two sides being aligned in the long-running
debate over whether Internet service providers should be subject
to tighter regulation.
Net neutrality advocacy groups have for years sought
stricter regulations, including a ban on Internet providers
blocking or unfairly slowing down any web content or providing
faster access in return for payment.
Companies say they don't oppose those specific rules, but
that a stringent new regulatory regime would stifle investment.
The Federal Communications Commission will vote on the new
rules on Feb. 26. Lobbyists say the FCC is unlikely to change
the general conduct rule so late before the vote, but the matter
is expected to spill over into Congress, where Republican
lawmakers hope to counter FCC's regulations with new laws.
